If you’re headed out to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo there are some things you should leave at home.

As guests arrive, they will be subject to a screening at the gate, including a wand and bag check.

Does Houston rodeo have a clear bag policy?

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo does not require guests to have a clear bag. Small purses and backpacks for personal items are allowed on the event grounds and in NRG Stadium.

Bags must be smaller than 24"x15"x18".

Additionally, any sealed packages that cannot be inspected – like wrapped gifts – are not allowed.

Can I bring a baby stroller or wagon to the Houston rodeo?

Baby stollers and wagons are allowed on the rodeo grounds. If you visit NRG Stadium, there are designated areas to leave strollers and wagons during the event.

Are guns and weapons allowed at the Houston rodeo?

No. Weapons of any kind are not allowed, including firearms and ammunition. Air guns, BB guns, pellet guns, paintball guns and slingshots are also prohibited.

Legal pocketknives are allowed.

Can I bring outside food or drinks?

You can bring your own food or nonalcoholic drinks to the grounds, but they are not allowed in NRG Stadium. Exceptions at NRG Stadium are made for medical reasons or children. If you buy something on the grounds, you can bring it in as long as it is sealed and remains unopened.

Can I smoke or vape?

By city ordinance, smoking, vaping and electronic cigarettes are not allowed in buildings and public spaces.

Can I bring my dog or pet to the rodeo?

Only service animals and animals registered for livestock competitions are allowed on the grounds.

Are there lockers at the rodeo?

If you bring a prohibited item, there are no lockers available to store them. Security and staff will not hold your items.

List of prohibited items at the rodeo

Other prohibited items include noisemakers, bicycles, "obscene, inappropriate or offensive" clothing, drones, fireworks, selfie sticks, drugs and more. Click here to see the full list.

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo 2025

This year's Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo begins March 4 and runs through March 23. The Houston tradition features rodeo and livestock events, a carnival, creative foods, live music, family-friendly fun and more.

