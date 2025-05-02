'The Wiz' brings everything musical theater to life at Hobby Center: review

It's been two days since "The Wiz" took over Hobby Center in downtown Houston, and let me say, the show will leave you wondering how to get a crumb of the casts' vocal talent.

Dana Cimone opened with a solo of "Soon As I Get Home" as Dorothy, making her debut and showing the audience why she was asked to join the case. Followed up by a strong duet of "The Feeling We Once Had" with Aunt Em, played by Kyla Jade, I couldn't wait to see what else the show had in store.

Opening number, Treme from The Wiz- Sheherazade as Glinda, Dana Cimone as Dorothy and Amitria Fanae as Addapearle in The Wiz First National Tour 2025 -Photo by Jeremy Daniel

The ensemble continued to pull the audience in with their comedic timing and brought the classic Sidney Lumet film to life on the stage.

Seated in Sarofim Hall, you knew you were watching an ensemble that spent time honing their roles, finding their character, and putting their all into making sure they gave you a show. The vocal performances were just the cherry on top.

Act I of the production gets you fully invested in the characters and their motivations for heading to the Emerald City.

The Wiz Ensemble in Emerald City Ballad in The Wiz First National Tour 2025 -Photo by Jeremy Daniel

Now, Act II's opening number of "The Emerald City" reminded me why I love musical theater so much. The dance sequence, the music, the costumes, the stage design – it reminds you you're there for a show and then some. How do I get my hands on a costume?

Kyla Jade as Evillene performing No Bad News in The Wiz First National Tour 2025 -Photo by Jeremy Daniel

Connecting with the audience was the strength of the show, in my opinion.

It was immediate when Aunt Em delivered a line telling Dorothy she was "looking for who she was talking to" after Dorothy raised her voice. It got a big laugh out of my seat neighbor.

Glinda, played by Sheherazade, and Addeperle's, portrayed by Amitria Fanae, welcome you to Oz, leaving you with a smile on your face and cheeks hurting from laughing. The ensemble rejoicing at the death of The Wicked Witch of the East with airbrush t-shirts? If you know, you know.

There is nothing I enjoy more than feeling part of the show.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Elijah Ahmad Lewis as The Scarecrow and Dana Cimone as Dorothy in The Wiz First National Tour 2025 -Photo by Jeremy Daniel

Scarecrow (Elijah Ahmad Lewis), Tinman (D. Jerome), and Lion (Cal Mitchell) each had their own story, but it revolved around a similar thing: trying to find themselves and their home. Throughout the show, you see how the trio, along with Dorothy, became their own little family. "What Would I Do If I Could Feel" showcased how their friendship progressed while on their journey.

Even knowing the ending, Dorothy singing "Home" at the end brought a small tear to my eye but also, left me wanting to stand up in my seat and applaud.

Kyla Jade returned to the stage as Evillene to boss her minion around and complain about the weather. Her performance of "Don't Nobody Bring Me No Bad News" showed everyone she was not to be played with on the stage. It also served as a fun reminder to her subjects that you better have the answers she wants. Sad to say, the minion brought her bad news.

Alan Mingo Jr. as The Wiz in Meet The Wizard in The Wiz First National Tour 2025 -Photo by Jeremy Daniel

Seeing The Wiz for the first time, you already know the guy is all talk, but with Alan Mingo Jr.'s performance, you're willing to hear him out. After "Meet the Wizard" and "Y'all Got It", he could do no wrong in my eyes. Though we only got him in a few numbers, he was magnetic on stage.

Even if you've seen "The Wiz" before, there's still a reason to see it again and be whisked away back into Oz to ease on down the road!

See where "The Wiz" will stop next on their North American Tour.