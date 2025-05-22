Looking to have some fun with your friends and family without having to spend a dime this Memorial Day weekend?

We have you covered with a round-up of free and fun things to do this weekend!

Houston events this weekend

On Thursday, May 22, check out the National Maritime Day Celebration and Port of Galveston 200th Anniversary Kickoff at Pier 21 in the Galveston Historic Seaport from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Thursday, May 22 and Friday, May 23, head on over to the Dancin' in the Street Motown and More Revue at Miller Outdoor Theatre in Hermann Park. There will be music from Marvin Gaye, Whitney Houston, Chaka Khan and many more.



How about Screen on the Green at Discovery Green in Downtown Houston on Saturday at 7 p.m.? Grab some snacks, a blanket and chairs. But you'll be popping up to dance because the free movie is Grease.

Memorial Day events

You can pay tribute to the servicemen and women who served our country and made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom with a number of free events.

Memorial Day in The Woodlands is Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 pm at Town Green Park with music, children's activities, and fireworks.

On Monday, May 26, the Sugar Land Memorial Day Ceremony is at 10:30 a.m. at Sugar Land Memorial Park. The Lone Star Symphony will play patriotic melodies, and there will be a military flyover and inspiring speakers.



The Memorial Day Ceremony at Bear Creek Park at 2 p.m. at the War Pavilion Memorial at 3535 War Memorial Street in Houston.

Also, on Monday, May 26, Seawolf Park in Galveston has free admission from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for its Memorial Day Ceremony with music, cupcakes, and a photobooth to make memories.