It's time to hit the Houston rodeo! Tuesday is the official first day of the Houston Livestick Show and Rodeo and there's much to know!

The rodeo and carnival can be confusing to navigate due to certain tickets having different access, so here's everything you need to know when it comes to admission and tickets.

Rodeo and concert tickets

Tickets for the RODEOHOUSTON and concert for the Star Stage Entertainer performer will give you access to rodeo events and the concert, but you also get admission to the carnival, shopping, livestock shows, and horse shows!

The price of these tickets starts at $25.

Grounds admission tickets

If you purchase a grounds ticket, you will only have access to NRG Park, NRG Arena, and NRG Center for the Carnival, shopping, livestock shows, and horse shows. This ticket will not allow you admission to see RODEOHOUSTON or the concert performance.

The cost of ground tickets is $21 for adults and $10 for children ages 3 to 12.

Ticket sales onsite end at 9 p.m. daily and at 8:30 p.m. for online sales daily during the event.

Grounds season passes

Grounds season passes will only allow you to access the Carnival, shopping, livestock shows, and horse shows. They cost $57, but if you're planning on attending multiple days, you could save money.

Save on tickets on Wednesdays

On the first and third Wednesday of the Houston rodeo, it's Free Family Wednesday, which means seniors, 60 and over, and children, 12 and under will get free admission to NRG Park until noon.

Community Day on March 12 will have discounts for guests attending the Rodeo. All rodeo-goers will get free admission to NRG Park until noon.

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo 2025

This year's Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo begins March 4 and runs through March 23. The Houston tradition features rodeo and livestock events, a carnival, creative foods, live music, family-friendly fun and more.

