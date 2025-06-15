Man found shot, killed inside vehicle in New Caney, officials say
NEW CANEY, Texas - A man was found dead inside a vehicle in New Caney on Sunday, and Montgomery County authorities are turning to the public for any information.
What we know:
According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a 9:30 a.m. about a deceased male in the 23000 block of Northcreest Trail.
When deputies arrived, they found a deceased man with a gunshot wound.
What we don't know:
The victim will not be identified to the public until his loved ones have been notified.
No other information is available.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about this case can contact Multi-County Crime Stoppers.
Tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.
Tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers by doing one of the following:
- Call 1-800-392-STOP (7867)
- Send a tip on www.mococrimestoppers.org
The Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office