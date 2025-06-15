Man found shot, killed inside vehicle in New Caney, officials say

The Brief A man was found dead in a vehicle on Northcrest Trail Sunday morning. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers (1-800-392-7867). Tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.



A man was found dead inside a vehicle in New Caney on Sunday, and Montgomery County authorities are turning to the public for any information.

New Caney: Man found dead

What we know:

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a 9:30 a.m. about a deceased male in the 23000 block of Northcreest Trail.

When deputies arrived, they found a deceased man with a gunshot wound.

What we don't know:

The victim will not be identified to the public until his loved ones have been notified.

No other information is available.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this case can contact Multi-County Crime Stoppers.

Tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

Tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers by doing one of the following:

Call 1-800-392-STOP (7867)

Send a tip on www.mococrimestoppers.org