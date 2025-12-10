Houston, Dallas, Austin among Texas cities spending big bucks on OnlyFans

article

The Brief Americans spent over $2.6 billion on OnlyFans in 2025, making the U.S. the top spending country by a significant margin. Two major Texas cities, Houston ($32M) and Dallas ($26M), ranked among the top 20 cities globally in total spending on the platform. A third Texas city, Austin ($17.5M), also made the list of the top 20 spending cities across North and South America.



Americans spent more than $2.6 billion on the content creation website OnlyFans in 2025, according to OnlyGuider, and two Texas cities rank among the top 20 cities worldwide in spending on the platform.

In 2025, Americans led the way in spending on OnlyFans, a subscription site where people can pay creators for photos and videos, including sexually explicit content. The $2.6 billion spent was nearly five times the $531 million spent in the United Kingdom, the country that spent the second most on the platform. OnlyFans had a global revenue of $7.2 billion in 2025, up 9% from 2024.

Texans in Dallas and Houston spent $58 million on OnlyFans content in 2025

By the numbers:

While major international cities like New York, Los Angeles and London lead the way in spending on OnlyFans, Dallas and Houston made the list of the top-20 spending cities.

Houston landed at nearly $32 million spent on OnlyFans content in 2025. That ranks 11th in total spending worldwide and is a 4.09% increase in spending over 2024.

In Dallas, subscribers spent $26 million on OnlyFans content in 2025. That's the 15th highest spending by a city in 2025. It's a 1.28% decrease in spending compared to 2024.

Top 20 cities with the highest total spend:

New York City – $87 million Los Angeles – $71 million London – $71 million Milan, Italy – $58 million Sydney, Australia – $58 million Chicago – $47 million Melbourne, Australia – $47.6 million Brisbane, Australia – $38.9 million Mexico City, Mexico – $38.9 million Paris – $38.9 million Houston – $32 million Toronto, Canada – $32 million Bangkok, Thailand – $31.9 million Atlanta – $26 million Dallas – $26 million Rome, Italy – $26.1 million Madrid, Spain – $26.1 million Santiago, Chile – $26 million Singapore – $26 million Helsinki, Finland – $21.3 million

Three Texas cities rank in the top 20 spenders on OnlyFans in the Americas

Local perspective:

When broken down by region, Houston accounted for the fifth-highest spending total in North and South America, while Dallas came in at number eight.

Austin had the 16th highest spend rate in the Americas at $17.5 million, a 0.87% increase over 2024.

By the numbers:

Top 20 cities in North and South America with the highest spend:

New York City – $87 million Los Angeles – $71 million Chicago – $47 million Mexico City, Mexico – $38.9 million Houston – $32 million Toronto, Canada – $32 million Atlanta – $26 million Dallas – $26 million Santiago, Chile – $26 million Denver – $21.3 million Seattle – $21.3 million San Diego – $21.3 million Montreal, Canada – $21.3 million Miami – $17.5 million Las Vegas – $17.5 million Austin, Texas – $17.5 million Philadelphia – $17.5 million Bogota, Columbia – $17.5 million Sao Paulo, Brazil – $17.5 million Orlando, Florida – $14.3 million