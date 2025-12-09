Houston man accused of impersonating police officer, pulling over drivers while intoxicated

article

The Brief A man is accused of using emergency-style lights to pull over at least six vehicles on 59 South and I-45 while appearing to impersonate law enforcement. Police say Fernando Reyes Moreno was intoxicated and admitted to drinking and pulling people over. He faces felony impersonation and DWI charges, with bond set at $2,500 and strict conditions including an ignition interlock device.



A Houston man is facing charges after investigators say he pretended to be a police officer and pulled over multiple drivers while intoxicated.

Man accused of impersonating an officer

Court records show 42-year-old Fernando Reyes Moreno used emergency-style lights on his vehicle to get motorists to move to the side of the road. A woman called 911 reporting a Chevy Traverse on U.S. 59 near Interstate 45 that was getting behind cars, activating what appeared to be blue and white flashing lights, then passing them.

Investigators wrote that Moreno caused at least six drivers to pull over before driving away. Officers later stopped Moreno, noting he appeared intoxicated and had an open container of alcohol in the passenger seat.

According to court documents, Moreno admitted to drinking two Modelo beers and acknowledged pulling people over, allegedly telling police he believed drivers were speeding and nearly hit his vehicle — and he assumed they would think he was law enforcement. Moreno is charged with impersonating a public servant, a third-degree felony, and driving while intoxicated.

Bond conditions:

His bond was set at $2,500. Court conditions require that he install an ignition interlock device on his vehicle. He is also barred from possessing weapons, alcohol, or controlled substances.