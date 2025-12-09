Houston man accused of impersonating police officer, pulling over drivers while intoxicated
HOUSTON - A Houston man is facing charges after investigators say he pretended to be a police officer and pulled over multiple drivers while intoxicated.
Man accused of impersonating an officer
Court records show 42-year-old Fernando Reyes Moreno used emergency-style lights on his vehicle to get motorists to move to the side of the road. A woman called 911 reporting a Chevy Traverse on U.S. 59 near Interstate 45 that was getting behind cars, activating what appeared to be blue and white flashing lights, then passing them.
Investigators wrote that Moreno caused at least six drivers to pull over before driving away. Officers later stopped Moreno, noting he appeared intoxicated and had an open container of alcohol in the passenger seat.
According to court documents, Moreno admitted to drinking two Modelo beers and acknowledged pulling people over, allegedly telling police he believed drivers were speeding and nearly hit his vehicle — and he assumed they would think he was law enforcement. Moreno is charged with impersonating a public servant, a third-degree felony, and driving while intoxicated.
Bond conditions:
His bond was set at $2,500. Court conditions require that he install an ignition interlock device on his vehicle. He is also barred from possessing weapons, alcohol, or controlled substances.
The Source: The information in this article comes from court documents.