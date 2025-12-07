Houston police investigate apparent murder-suicide
HOUSTON - Two adult males were found fatally shot late Saturday in what Houston police believe may have been a murder-suicide following a heated argument.
Apparent murder-suicide
What we know:
Officers from the Northwest Patrol Division responded to a shooting call around 9 p.m. in the 3300 block of Peavine Circle. Upon arrival, officers found both men suffering from gunshot wounds.
Houston Fire Department personnel arrived shortly thereafter and pronounced both victims deceased at the scene, said Lieutenant Collins of the Houston Police Department.
Preliminary information suggests the two men were involved in a heated argument when one of them produced a firearm and shot the other male, then shot himself. Authorities believe the victims were related, possibly a father-in-law and a son-in-law.
Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation to determine the full circumstances of the shooting.
What you can do:
Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division or Crime Stoppers.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Houston Police Department.