Houston police investigate apparent murder-suicide

The Brief Two men are dead following an apparent murder-suicide triggered by a heated argument at a Houston home on Saturday night. Investigators believe the men were related, possibly as a father-in-law and son-in-law, though identities have not been confirmed. While preliminary evidence points to a murder-suicide, homicide detectives are still investigating to determine the full circumstances of the shooting.



Two adult males were found fatally shot late Saturday in what Houston police believe may have been a murder-suicide following a heated argument.

Apparent murder-suicide

What we know:

Officers from the Northwest Patrol Division responded to a shooting call around 9 p.m. in the 3300 block of Peavine Circle. Upon arrival, officers found both men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Houston Fire Department personnel arrived shortly thereafter and pronounced both victims deceased at the scene, said Lieutenant Collins of the Houston Police Department.

Preliminary information suggests the two men were involved in a heated argument when one of them produced a firearm and shot the other male, then shot himself. Authorities believe the victims were related, possibly a father-in-law and a son-in-law.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation to determine the full circumstances of the shooting.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division or Crime Stoppers.