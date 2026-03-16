Dickinson fire: At least 3 homes damaged in afternoon fire
DICKINSON, Texas - At least three homes were damaged following an afternoon fire in Dickinson on Monday.
What we know:
According to authorities, a home caught fire around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Captains Drive and FM 517.
Viewer video obtained by FOX 26 showed flames and smoke that could be seen from a distance.
What we don't know:
There's no word if anyone was injured in connection to the fire.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
The Source: FOX 26 crew that was on the scene