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Dickinson fire: At least 3 homes damaged in afternoon fire

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Published  March 16, 2026 10:51pm CDT
Dickinson
FOX 26 Houston
VIEWER VIDEO: Dickinson fire damages at least 3 homes

VIEWER VIDEO: Dickinson fire damages at least 3 homes

An afternoon fire in Dickinson damaged at least three homes on Monday. Viewer video obtained by FOX 26 shows the flames and smoke from the fire. 

The Brief

    • At least three homes were damaged following an afternoon fire in Dickinson on Monday.
    • According to authorities, a home caught fire around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Captains Drive and FM 517.
    • There's no word if anyone was injured in connection to the fire.

DICKINSON, Texas - At least three homes were damaged following an afternoon fire in Dickinson on Monday. 

What we know:

According to authorities, a home caught fire around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Captains Drive and FM 517. 

Viewer video obtained by FOX 26 showed flames and smoke that could be seen from a distance. 

What we don't know:

There's no word if anyone was injured in connection to the fire. 

The cause of the fire is unknown. 

The Source: FOX 26 crew that was on the scene

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