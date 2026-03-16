Dickinson fire: At least 3 homes damaged in afternoon fire

The Brief At least three homes were damaged following an afternoon fire in Dickinson on Monday. According to authorities, a home caught fire around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Captains Drive and FM 517. There's no word if anyone was injured in connection to the fire.



At least three homes were damaged following an afternoon fire in Dickinson on Monday.

What we know:

According to authorities, a home caught fire around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Captains Drive and FM 517.

Viewer video obtained by FOX 26 showed flames and smoke that could be seen from a distance.

What we don't know:

There's no word if anyone was injured in connection to the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown.