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Breaking News

Man shot, killed in north Houston during argument with suspects

By
Updated  March 15, 2026 1:52pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • The shooting was reported mid-Sunday morning on Bauman Road.
    • A man was reportedly shot by people in a grey Honda during an argument.
    • Police believe multiple suspects were involved.

HOUSTON - A person has died after being shot multiple times in North Houston on Sunday.

North Houston shooting investigation

What we know:

Police were called about a shooting shortly after 11 a.m. on Bauman Road and Sunnyside Street.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man shot multiple times. He has since been pronounced deceased.

A detective at the scene says the victim was shot after arguing with multiple people in a grey early 2000s model Honda Accord or Civic. 

The suspects then drove east on Sunnyside.

What we don't know:

The victim has not been identified at this time. The detective described him as a young Hispanic man, possibly between 18–25 years old.

There is no description available of any suspects.

The Source: Houston Police Department

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