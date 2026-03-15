Man shot, killed in north Houston during argument with suspects

The Brief The shooting was reported mid-Sunday morning on Bauman Road. A man was reportedly shot by people in a grey Honda during an argument. Police believe multiple suspects were involved.



A person has died after being shot multiple times in North Houston on Sunday.

North Houston shooting investigation

What we know:

Police were called about a shooting shortly after 11 a.m. on Bauman Road and Sunnyside Street.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man shot multiple times. He has since been pronounced deceased.

A detective at the scene says the victim was shot after arguing with multiple people in a grey early 2000s model Honda Accord or Civic.

The suspects then drove east on Sunnyside.

What we don't know:

The victim has not been identified at this time. The detective described him as a young Hispanic man, possibly between 18–25 years old.

There is no description available of any suspects.