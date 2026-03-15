Man shot, killed in north Houston during argument with suspects
HOUSTON - A person has died after being shot multiple times in North Houston on Sunday.
North Houston shooting investigation
What we know:
Police were called about a shooting shortly after 11 a.m. on Bauman Road and Sunnyside Street.
Officers arrived at the scene and found a man shot multiple times. He has since been pronounced deceased.
A detective at the scene says the victim was shot after arguing with multiple people in a grey early 2000s model Honda Accord or Civic.
The suspects then drove east on Sunnyside.
What we don't know:
The victim has not been identified at this time. The detective described him as a young Hispanic man, possibly between 18–25 years old.
There is no description available of any suspects.
The Source: Houston Police Department