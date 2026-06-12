Texas Republican Party chooses new party chair during convention

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The Brief The Texas Republican Party chose D'Rinda Randall to lead the party during the Texas GOP Convention. Randall replaces Abraham George, under whom she served as vice chair. Randall's vice chair will be David Covey.



The Texas Republican Party will have new leadership after delegates voted to replace current party chair Abraham George.

Delegates at the Texas GOP convention selected D'Rinda Randall to lead the party. She previously served as vice-chair under George.

David Covey will serve as vice-chair under Randall. Party rules dictate that the chair and vice chair must be of opposite genders.

George congratulated the pair on the victory Friday morning and called for party unity.

What they're saying:

"While this race has come to an end, our mission continues. Now is the time to come together, unite behind our Republican nominees, support the entire Republican ticket in November, advance our legislative priorities in the next session, and continue standing firmly for the conservative principles outlined in our platform," George said.

Amanda Hopper, George's vice chair candidate, issued the duo's concession letter just before noon Friday.

"We remain deeply committed to the conservative movement and the Republican Party of Texas, and we will stand united in the fight for Texas," Hopper said. "Our priority has always been advancing the values that make Texas the strongest state in the country."

The GOP convention runs through Sunday and many of the state's top Republicans are expected to be in attendance.