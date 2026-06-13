Hockley-area crash kills 2-year-old, injures sibling, mother, 1 other
HOCKLEY, Texas - Officials are investigating a Hockley-area crash that killed a child and sent the child's mother and younger sibling to a hospital.
Hockley: Deadly FM 2920 crash
What we know:
The crash was reported at the intersection of FM 2920 and Roberts Road, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
A U-Haul truck was reportedly going west on 2920 and a mother and two children were going east in a Jeep.
Sheriff Gonzalez says the U-Haul driver fell asleep and crossed into the eastbound lane. The mother tried to avoid the U-Haul and went into a ditch.
The mother's two-year-old child was pronounced deceased at the scene. The mother, her eight-month-old toddler, and the U-Haul driver were sent to hospitals and are expected to recover.
Sheriff Gonzalez points out that there are no signs of intoxication.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified.
It's not clear whether charges will be filed.
What's next:
Sheriff Gonzalez says there will be a follow-up investigation into this crash.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.