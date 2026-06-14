More than 100 Houston officers respond to 'teen takeover' at downtown park; 2 detained

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The Brief More than 100 police units responded after gunfire erupted during a "teenager takeover" of 500 to 600 youths near Houston's Discovery Green Park on Saturday night. Despite two separate rounds of gunfire, police successfully contained the crowd, protected the nearby FIFA Fan Fest, and reported no injuries. An adult and a juvenile were detained with firearms at the scene, though the official motive behind the gathering and the shooting remains unknown.



Police detained two people with firearms after a "teenager takeover" involving hundreds of youths erupted into gunfire near a downtown park late Saturday, sending more than 100 police units rushing to the scene, authorities said.

"Teen takeover" at Discovery Green Park

What we know:

No injuries were reported among the public or responding law enforcement officers during the chaotic gathering at Discovery Green Park, located at 1500 McKinney St.

The incident began at 9:23 p.m. when the Houston Police Department received reports of a large crowd assembling at the park. Arriving officers discovered between 500 and 600 juveniles alongside various adults gathered in the area.

As the crowd grew, the department mobilized additional resources from its Downtown Division and Patrol Support Division to assist with crowd control. Captains worked via phone calls to coordinate additional personnel and tactical resources from across the city. Authorities said a primary objective was to prevent the massive crowd from dispersing into other nearby venues, specifically the ongoing FIFA Fan Fest location.

Gunshots fired

While officers were actively working to disperse the initial gathering, a second large crowd formed directly across the street. Moments later, multiple gunshots were fired from that new location, prompting multiple police units to run toward the gunfire.

Officers maintained their crowd dispersal efforts following the initial shots. However, about 10 to 15 minutes later, a second round of gunfire erupted, escalating the situation and triggering a massive response of more than 100 police units from across the city.

To reinforce the heavy presence, police requested rapid mobilization patrol units from stations citywide.

Officers remained on the scene for several hours to safely clear the area. Despite the gunfire, police confirmed they successfully contained the crowds and prevented any spillover incidents or disruptions at the FIFA Fan Fest.

A juvenile male and an adult male were detained by officers in the immediate area where the shots originated. Both individuals were found in possession of firearms.

Officials are investigating the gathering and the shots fired.