Southeast Houston woman still missing after 7 years

The Brief Charita Chambers has been missing since Oct. 2018. Her family says she would usually walk our bike through the South Park neighborhood. Anyone with information can contact Houston Police



The disappearance of a 35-year-old woman in Southeast Houston remains a mystery seven years later, but her family is determined to uncover the truth and bring her home.

The Missing: Charita Chambers

What they're saying:

Charita Chambers' family says she was a familiar face in the South Park neighborhood when she was reported missing in October 2018.

"If you ride up and down here, you're going to always see Charita. You can always lay your eyes on her and when we couldn't, it just didn’t make sense," says her cousin, Rekisha Scott.

Police say Chambers was last seen leaving her home, but she never returned.

"It kind of hurts, like, she's not around and I couldn't find her. I did my best trying to find her, but I couldn't," says her cousin, James McGlory.

Her family says she was always riding her bike or walking through the South Park neighborhood along Belfort and Mykawa, where she would sometimes visit her boyfriend.

"She’s not the type of person to just wander off and to not come back home. That's just not her," says Scott.

As time passed, rumors began circulating in the neighborhood.

"We was hearing about a white van and a Hispanic male was riding around taking people. Two more ladies were missing in this area around the same time Charita was missing," says McGlory.

Authorities reportedly investigated those claims, but nothing panned out.

Her cousins say they've put up flyers and followed up on tips themselves, yet the case remains unsolved.

"If you see something, say something, please," Scott says. "We're not giving up."

"If you know us, you know our family, say something."

Help find Charita

What you can do:

Police say Charita Chambers was last seen leaving her home wearing a white long-sleeved shirt with blue jeans and a plaid jacket.

Chambers has a scar on her forehead just above her nose with several tattoos, including a teddy bear on her neck and the name "Demoria" on her left wrist.

If you have any information about where she might be, call HPD's Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.