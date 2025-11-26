26-year-old career habitual offender accused of committing murder while free on PR bond

The Brief By law, magistrates can give PR bonds to defendants charged with non-violent felonies. Since the age of 15, Alfred Lucious has been racking up felony convictions and prison stints. He's been convicted of robbery, felon in possession of a weapon, and delivery of a controlled substance.



By law, magistrates can give PR bonds to defendants charged with non-violent felonies.

But the case of Alfred Lucious shows why magistrates should still think twice before giving career criminals a get out of jail free card.

The backstory:

Since the age of 15, Lucious has been racking up felony convictions and prison stints. He's been convicted of robbery, felon in possession of a weapon, and delivery of a controlled substance.

Alfred Lucious

Lucious ended his parole last March.

Less than a month later, he was charged with felony drug possession.

Even though he's a career habitual offender, a magistrate freed Lucious from jail with a PR bond.

What they're saying:

"When PR bonds first came into vogue in Harris County, the public was told they were for first-time offenders with no criminal history, and they could ease jail overcrowding," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

Looking at what transpired, Lucious proved to be a bad candidate for a get out of jail free card.

Dig deeper:

Police say he and three others shot and killed 31-year-old Quincy White on June 7. It happened in the parking lot of a store at 3301 Green Street.

After forfeiting his PR bond, Lucious was a wanted fugitive when he was arrested last month for the murder charge and jumping bond.

By state law, magistrates can no longer give PR bonds to defendants charged with violent offenses.

Some believe that should also be the case with defendants who have extensive criminal records.

Lucious is now in jail with no bond set for the murder charge.