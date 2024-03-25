Texas family celebrates with a birthday party for a missing man who disappeared, search continues

The mysterious disappearance of a Texas man has left a family looking for clues since 2021. Their search led them to the Black and Missing Foundation for help, a non-profit that brings awareness to people of color who are missing.

Yet another birthday has been celebrated without the guest of honor, as one Texas family tries to find their missing loved one, Eodis "Tre" Harris III.

"We miss you. We love you Tre," his mom and loved ones say in a home video while releasing balloons and celebrating Harris’ 35th birthday without him.

Tre has been missing since June 16, 2021.

"It's the worst feeling in the world. No mom needs to go through this," says Tre’s mom, Corlitta Johnson, who just before his disappearance, spoke with her son on the phone. He was walking his dogs in his Fort Worth apartment complex around 3 a.m. She says he was chatting with people who were also out with their dogs.

"He didn't sound like he was upset. He just said, "Mom I couldn't sleep, so I'm walking the dogs." He was talking to the two people. I think it was a man and a woman, and they were talking about dog dates," Johnson explains.

The next day, Johnson received a call. Her son's pick-up truck was found still running at a stop light three and a half hours away in Aspermont, Texas with his wallet inside. Men working nearby saw a Black man with dogs get out of the truck and run away.

"I don't think my son would have gone to this town. I just don't think that. I don't think he knew anybody there. That's why I'm thinking this person who got out of the truck is not my son," says Johnson.

Tre's suitcase was found on the side of the road in Paducah, Texas, an hour from his truck, with some belongings, but not packed for a trip.

"No toiletries, no underwear, no socks, no shoes, nothing. He would never pack like that."

His dogs were apparently left wandering and while one was recovered, the other was discovered dead.

"Tre would never leave his dogs."

Turns out, an hour after they spoke that early morning, Tre called his mom back. "But I missed the call and that could have been the call for help."

So what happened to Eodis "Tre" Harris III?

"Come forward. Let us know what happened, where he is, because he's loved, he's missed, and I want him home," says Johnson.

If you have any information about Harris’ disappearance, contact the Stonewall County Sheriff's Office at (940) 989-3333.