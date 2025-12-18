Harris County Jail inmate dies at hospital after 'apparent medical emergency'

The Brief Christopher Mendez, 47, died Wednesday morning at Ben Taub Hospital. Officials say he suffered a medical emergency at the jail the day before. HPD is investigating the death as required by state law.



Authorities are investigating after an inmate at the Harris County Jail experienced an "apparent medical emergency" and later died at the hospital, officials say.

The man was identified as 47-year-old Christopher Mendez.

Man dies after "apparent medical emergency"

Timeline:

According to the sheriff’s office, Mendez was housed in the Harris County Jail on a drug possession charge for nine days.

Officials say the situation began on Tuesday, when Mendez suffered an "apparent medical emergency." He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Mendez was pronounced dead at 7:28 a.m. Wednesday at Ben Taub Hospital.

Investigation into death

What's next:

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences will conduct an autopsy to determine Mendez’s cause of death.

The sheriff’s office says the man’s death has been reported to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

The Houston Police Department is investigating. State law requires all jail deaths to be investigated by an outside law enforcement agency.

The Sheriff's Office Internal Affairs Division is also investigating. Officials say this is standard procedure to determine if all applicable policies and procedures were followed.