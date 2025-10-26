The Brief The Texas Center for the Missing’s annual "Amberfest" event on Sunday raised more than $8,000, surpassing its $5,000 goal. The funds will support the nonprofit’s efforts to assist families of missing persons across the Houston area. Spring mother Joann Lowitzer continues to seek answers about her daughter, who disappeared in 2010, urging anyone with tips to come forward.



On Sunday afternoon, the Texas Center for the Missing held their annual ‘Amberfest’ event for the community.

Members of the organization tell Fox 26 that they aimed to raise around $5,000 for the group, but were able to reach over $8,000. The funds are used to help the organization continue growing within the Houston area.

Local perspective:

Spring mother, Joann Lowitzer, had her daughter go missing back in April of 2010.

TCM says the teen was just 16 years old, attempting to pick up a check from her part-time job when she vanished.

"She got off the school bus the 26th of 2010, and disappeared," Lowitzer said. "Nobody has seen of heard from her since that day."

Now, with an age-progression picture, Lowitzer hopes someone can reach out with any tips.

"That’s just what we’re asking for," Lowitzer said. "Is for that one little piece of the puzzle that we’re missing to be able to find my daughter."