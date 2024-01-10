Parents of a missing Houston woman speak out after her car was found in water and a body was discovered inside

The mother of a missing Houston woman believes her daughter has been found, but not in the way she'd hoped. She believes her daughter is deceased after the missing woman’s car was found submerged in water with a body inside.

It was an absolute tragic discovery.

After she'd been missing for months, Kiesha Lockett's car was found at the bottom of a canal in Channelview and her parents believe it's their missing daughter who was discovered inside the vehicle.

"She went to work August 17 and never came back home," explains Kiesha's mom, Julia Lockett.

It's been an agonizing five months for Kiesha's loved ones.

"A lot of pain. A lot of pain. Just missing my baby," adds Kiesha's dad, John Jackson.

"It's been horrible. Anyone missing a daughter, that's my only daughter. Anyone missing a child I sympathize with them. It's been so, so horrible. The unknown, not knowing," explains Kiesha's mom.

After months of searching, the 39-year-old's car was found submerged in a canal with a body inside just off the East Freeway I-10 at Brookshire Street, a short distance from where the Certified Nurse's Assistant worked.

"Probably about 6 minutes. 6 to 8 minutes away," her mom explains, and her dad adds.

"I just have so many questions. (And you want answers?) Yes".

"I know it's her in the car. She worked out there in Baytown and that was the last place her phone pinged in Baytown and that was the last report of her car being seen. I hurt so bad, not knowing. I still don't know. I wish someone would come forward if they saw anything. I wish they would come up and speak. Finding a car and finding a body is not closure. What happened to her and how did she get to this place?" Kiesha's mom asks.

"She's gone with God, and she's going to be alright," adds Kiesha's dad.

The Houston police department is investigating, trying to figure out what happened to Kiesha, as her parents hold her memories close.

"Her laugh. Her smile. (She was always smiling?) Every day, always. Every morning she would call me as I'm on my way to work. She would say, dad are you on our way to get our money?" the heartbroken dad smiles, sharing the story about his daughter, and he adds, "Baby you will always be daddy's baby girl. (She was a daddy's girl?) Daddy's girl and it hurts so much not to see her face. Baby rest in peace. Dad misses you. I love you. I will always love you".

The Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify the body that was found in the car.