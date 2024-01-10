U.S. Marshals launch manhunt for armed and dangerous fugitive Willie Murray

The United States Marshals Service has issued a nationwide alert in the pursuit of fugitive Willie Murray, a 28-year-old male, wanted for assault on federal agents and fraud.

Officials described Murray as having black hair, brown eyes, standing at 6 feet tall, and weighing approximately 200 pounds.

RELATED: 2 high profile defendants featured in Breaking Bond reports now wanted fugitives

Authorities caution the public that Murray is considered an escape risk and is believed to be armed and dangerous. Law enforcement agencies are advised to approach with extreme caution when dealing with Murray.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

For any information regarding the whereabouts of Willie Murray or if he is seen, law enforcement agencies are urged to contact the nearest United States Marshals Service Office.