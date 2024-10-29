A helicopter crashed during takeoff in Pearland on Sunday leading to an investigation, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Officials say a Robinson R44 helicopter was taking off from the Pearland Regional Airport around 8:35 a.m. with just the pilot on board.

During takeoff, the helicopter is seen on video spinning before crashing into a parked aircraft.

Brazoria County Sheriff's Office reports EMS was called to the scene but no medical attention was needed.

The FAA is looking into what caused the incident.