Expand / Collapse search

Helicopter crashes into aircraft during takeoff in Pearland Regional Airport

By
Published  October 29, 2024 2:09pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

VIDEO: Helicopter spins, crashes into aircraft

Video shows a Robinson R44 helicopter crashing into a parked aircraft during takeoff from Pearland Regional Airport on Sunday, Oct. 27.

PEARLAND, Texas - A helicopter crashed during takeoff in Pearland on Sunday leading to an investigation, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Officials say a Robinson R44 helicopter was taking off from the Pearland Regional Airport around 8:35 a.m. with just the pilot on board.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

During takeoff, the helicopter is seen on video spinning before crashing into a parked aircraft.

Brazoria County Sheriff's Office reports EMS was called to the scene but no medical attention was needed.

The FAA is looking into what caused the incident.