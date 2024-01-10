The Harris County Constable Precinct has taken a former youth girls' softball coach into custody accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old girl. Jerrod Frank Kendall, 33, is charged with Child Grooming, a 3rd-degree felony.

Frank, employed by an independent softball organization, coached youth girls. The victim, in this case, is reported to be one of the players under his guidance.

According to court documents, the investigation began on July 5, 2023, following a complaint from the minor's father about inappropriate messages. Texts revealed explicit content and concealment efforts. The affidavit includes forensic analysis, an administrative subpoena to identify Frank, and statements from a former girlfriend and the minor.

An unnamed former girlfriend of Kendall reported observing suspicious interactions between Frank and the minor, leading to her confronting him about their relationship. The minor confirmed inappropriate messages, dinners, and attempted sexual advances by Frank.

Precinct1 Constable Alan Rosen says he is dedicated to ensuring children's safety and encourages individuals to report any suspicious activities.