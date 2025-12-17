Woman's body found behind Southeast Houston strip center; unknown suspect allegedly abandoned her

The Brief A woman's body was reportedly found Tuesday behind a strip center on Cullen Boulevard. Authorities believe a male suspect dragged the woman from a vehicle before driving off. Anyone with information can contact Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



A woman's cause of death is being investigated after her body was found behind a strip center parking lot in Southeast Houston, police say.

Houston investigation: Body found on Cullen Bouelvard

What we know:

At about 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, police say they were called about a woman's body on Cullen Boulevard near Wilmington Street.

The victim was reportedly found behind the strip center and pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, detectives learned that an unknown Black male dragged the woman from the back seat of a dark grey Chevrolet Trailblazer and drove off.

What we don't know:

The victim has not been identified. Police say she was 48 years old.

No other suspect information is available at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)