The Missing: Where is Anastasia Jackson?

A mother in Spring needs your help to bring her daughter home. Anastasia Jackson vanished months ago.

"It hurts. You have a home and a family that loves you. Come home," cries Anastasia's mom Lezonia Jackson.

SUGGESTED: Houston family receives $21,000 water bill, family afraid to use water in own home

There are a lot of tears lately for Jackson since her 26-year-old daughter Anastasia Jackson disappeared in August 2023.

"When you're so used to having your child with you every day, talking to her everyday, and then all of a sudden no more. It's a hurting thing," Jackson explains.

Anastasia is a traveling Certified Nursing Assistant and Jackson says her daughter left town to take a job, but returned a different person with a drug addiction.

"When she got here to the house, she started hiding in the corners, standing in the hallways for periods of time, talking to herself, thinking there were snipers around the house. It's just a heartbreaking thing when you see your child going through this, somebody who grew up a straight A student."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Her daughter left their home in Spring by ambulance as Jackson tried getting her help. but this heartbroken mom soon realized her daughter walked away from the hospital.

"She left from there. and hasn't been seen since. It's cold outside, wondering if she's somewhere warm, if she's eating. This is my baby, my baby. It hurts."

Anastasia is the baby of the bunch, the youngest of three girls, with the special name.

"My mom says she's our princess. We're going to name her Anastasia. She was this little chocolate baby with these dark eyes, looked like a little chocolate chip cookie with a head full of hair. So, we said we're going to call her Cookie and it stuck. That's my Cookie, and I need Cookie to come home. Come home, so we can get you the help you need. So you can get your life back."

Jackson believes her daughter may be between Spring and Humble. She wants Anastasia back and hopes her daughter's story will help others decide to say no to drugs.

"Make a better decision. Stay far away from drugs, far away from them. Anastasia, I love you. You are loved. All we need you to do is come home, so we can help you get back to where you used to be. We miss your love. We miss your smile. We miss you," says Anastasia's mom.

If you have any information about where Anastasia Jackson may be, call the Harris County Sheriff's Office or Precinct 4 Constable's Office.