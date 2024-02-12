Missing Texas man last seen heading to Louisiana casino

Days from her son's birthday, Shereba Bryant Nunn is hoping she'll receive a gift this year and the only thing she wants is for her missing son to return home.

"It's just hard. Honestly, it's breaking me down mentally and physically," says Bryant Nunn.

It's been constant heartbreak for the grieving mother since her son, Don'tavia Bryant, went missing on Feb. 26, 2023.

"It's been devastating," she says.

The 31-year-old lives near Nacogdoches, Texas, but was headed to meet friends at a casino near Shreveport, Louisiana.

Because someone called 911, reporting a white man on the property with a gun, Bossier City police attempted to talk with Bryant, who happened to be in the parking lot, but Bryant took off running.

"Stop running. Police," officers call out to Bryant as they run behind him.

There's video of the foot chase and audio of the man who called 911 about the unknown man with the gun.

"He was just walking down the middle, had the gun behind his back. He was looking down the road. He's a white guy. This is a Black guy they were chasing," the man can be heard saying to police, sounding puzzled as to why officers were chasing Bryant, who's a Black man and didn't fit the description of the man with the gun.

It's something Bryant's mom doesn't understand either. Officers say they lost Bryant at the Red River, and he hasn't been seen since.

"We know you're out here. The camera sees you. Surveillance sees you. If you come out now, you won't get bitten by the dog," an officer calls out near the river.

"I can't even describe the pain and hurt that I go through. I know people understand, but the ones that need to understand, don't understand," Nunn chokes back tears, and she says she feels no one's listening, and no one cares because her son had a previous drug charge.

"I mean he wasn't facing a life sentence, to where he'd have to go into hiding," the mom in mourning adds.

She says she believes someone knows what happened to her son, and she hopes they come forward.

"I need that closure. I need them to have a conscience enough to give me answers and closure," she says.

You're asked to contact the Bossier City Police Department in Louisiana at (318) 741-8611 if you have any information about what happened to Don'tavia Bryant.