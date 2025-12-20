Expand / Collapse search

Missing man last seen in Kashmere Gardens

Published  December 20, 2025 4:04pm CST
Missing Persons
The Brief

    • Edward McMilliam was last seen at about 2 a.m. Friday near Cavalcade Street and Lockwood Drive.
    • The 85-year-old was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes.
    • Anyone with information should contact Houston Police.

HOUSTON - Houston Police are looking for an elderly man who was last seen in the Kashmere Gardens area early Friday morning.

Houston missing: Edward McMilliam

Edward Mcmillian (Photo courtesy of Houston Police)

What we know:

Police say 85-year-old Edward McMilliam was last seen at about 2 a.m. on Marcus Street, near Cavalcade Street and Lockwood Drive.

McMilliam is a Black man standing at 5'11" and weighing about 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes.

He's believed to have been diagnosed with dementia, but that hasn't been confirmed.

What we don't know:

There is no information regarding where he may be.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information can call HPD's Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.

The Source: Houston Police Department

