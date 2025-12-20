Missing man last seen in Kashmere Gardens

The Brief Edward McMilliam was last seen at about 2 a.m. Friday near Cavalcade Street and Lockwood Drive. The 85-year-old was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes. Anyone with information should contact Houston Police.



Houston Police are looking for an elderly man who was last seen in the Kashmere Gardens area early Friday morning.

Houston missing: Edward McMilliam

Edward Mcmillian (Photo courtesy of Houston Police)

What we know:

Police say 85-year-old Edward McMilliam was last seen at about 2 a.m. on Marcus Street, near Cavalcade Street and Lockwood Drive.

McMilliam is a Black man standing at 5'11" and weighing about 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes.

He's believed to have been diagnosed with dementia, but that hasn't been confirmed.

What we don't know:

There is no information regarding where he may be.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information can call HPD's Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.