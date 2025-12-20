Missing man last seen in Kashmere Gardens
HOUSTON - Houston Police are looking for an elderly man who was last seen in the Kashmere Gardens area early Friday morning.
Houston missing: Edward McMilliam
Edward Mcmillian (Photo courtesy of Houston Police)
What we know:
Police say 85-year-old Edward McMilliam was last seen at about 2 a.m. on Marcus Street, near Cavalcade Street and Lockwood Drive.
McMilliam is a Black man standing at 5'11" and weighing about 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes.
He's believed to have been diagnosed with dementia, but that hasn't been confirmed.
What we don't know:
There is no information regarding where he may be.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information can call HPD's Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.
The Source: Houston Police Department