Houston police's Club Unit targets illegal activity, enforces safety at nightclubs
HOUSTON - Multiple departments are working alongside the Houston Police Department’s new Crime Protection Team, also known as the Club Unit.
The Crime Protection Team Club Unit partners with city departments and law enforcement agencies to stop illegal activity.
What we know:
The strategic collaboration between the Houston Police Department and several other city departments, including Fire, Health, ARA, Public Works, and ParkHouston, had an impact on its public safety initiative to ensure nightclubs follow compliance and safety requirements.
This specialized Crime Protection Team is focused on quality of life issues, such as checking permits, enforcing noise ordinances, and ensuring nightclubs are in compliance.
HPD Club Unit statistics
By the numbers:
DWI Enforcement stats
Traffic stops: 104
Citations: 91
Warnings: 43
DWI arrests: 8
Other arrests: 3
Club/Bar stats
Inspections: 13
Citations: 115
Warnings: 12
Arrests: 2 misdemeanors
Clubs/Bars closed: 5
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Houston Mayor's Office social media page.