Houston police's Club Unit targets illegal activity, enforces safety at nightclubs

The Brief The Houston Police Department has launched a new "Club Unit" (Crime Protection Team) to target illegal activity at nightclubs. The unit collaborates with multiple city departments to enforce permits, noise ordinances, and safety compliance. So far, the unit has conducted 13 club inspections, issued 115 citations, and closed 5 clubs, alongside DWI enforcement.



Multiple departments are working alongside the Houston Police Department’s new Crime Protection Team, also known as the Club Unit.

The Crime Protection Team Club Unit partners with city departments and law enforcement agencies to stop illegal activity.

What we know:

The strategic collaboration between the Houston Police Department and several other city departments, including Fire, Health, ARA, Public Works, and ParkHouston, had an impact on its public safety initiative to ensure nightclubs follow compliance and safety requirements.

This specialized Crime Protection Team is focused on quality of life issues, such as checking permits, enforcing noise ordinances, and ensuring nightclubs are in compliance.

HPD Club Unit statistics

By the numbers:

DWI Enforcement stats

Traffic stops: 104

Citations: 91

Warnings: 43

DWI arrests: 8

Other arrests: 3

Club/Bar stats

Inspections: 13

Citations: 115

Warnings: 12

Arrests: 2 misdemeanors

Clubs/Bars closed: 5