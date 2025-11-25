4 detained, 2 guns recovered after shooting at Houston METRO Rail Center

article

Four people were detained after gunfire was reported at the Fannin South Transit Center, authorities said.

Suspects detained and firearms recovered

What we know:

A Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy assigned to METRO’s rail safety initiative reported hearing gunshots at the transit center.

Preliminary information indicates the gunfire stemmed from a dispute between two men and another group made up of a man and a woman near the station platform, officials said.

After the shots were fired, the Harris County deputy pursued and detained one suspect. METRO Police officers detained a second individual on the scene, and Houston Police Department officers later located and detained the remaining two suspects.

Two firearms were recovered. No injuries were reported.

Investigation into cause of dispute

What they're saying:

METRO officials said the swift coordination among METRO Police, Harris County deputies and Houston police helped quickly contain the situation and protect riders and staff.

All three agencies are continuing to investigate the incident.

What we don't know:

The identities of the suspects have not been released. Authorities have not revealed what led to the dispute resulting in the gunfire.

What's next:

This article will be updated as more information is presented.