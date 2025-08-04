Expand / Collapse search

Houston crash: Pedestrian struck, killed while trying to cross I-10 near Normandy

Published  August 4, 2025 9:25pm CDT
Houston Police Department
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating following a deadly crash on I-10 on Monday night. 

What we know:

Officials said the blue F-150 did stop following the crash. 

The Houston Police Department Vehicular Crimes Division is investigating. 

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the person who was struck. 

The Source: Information from the Houston Police Department. 

