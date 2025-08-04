Houston crash: Pedestrian struck, killed while trying to cross I-10 near Normandy
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating following a deadly crash on I-10 on Monday night.
What we know:
Officials said the crash occurred in the westbound lanes of I-10 at Normandy around 7 p.m.
Authorities stated a blue F-150 hit a pedestrian who was walking across the highway.
Officials said the blue F-150 did stop following the crash.
The Houston Police Department Vehicular Crimes Division is investigating.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not identified the person who was struck.
The Source: Information from the Houston Police Department.