Houston crash: Pedestrian struck, killed while trying to cross I-10 near Normandy

Houston police are investigating following a deadly crash on I-10 on Monday night.

What we know:

Officials said the crash occurred in the westbound lanes of I-10 at Normandy around 7 p.m.

Authorities stated a blue F-150 hit a pedestrian who was walking across the highway.

Officials said the blue F-150 did stop following the crash.

The Houston Police Department Vehicular Crimes Division is investigating.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the person who was struck.