Family wins $13M verdict after Houston police vehicle crash kills 75-year-old man

A Harris County jury has found the City of Houston liable in the 2021 crash that killed 75-year-old Charles Payne, awarding his family $13 million in damages, according to court officials Monday.

Authorities investigate a crash on N. Shepherd Drive near Thornton.

$13 million verdict against the city

What we know:

The verdict comes nearly four years after Payne was fatally injured when his Cadillac collided with a Houston Police Department patrol vehicle on North Shepherd Drive near Curtin Street on Dec. 26, 2021.

Lawyers call it a 'watershed moment'

What they're saying:

"We do believe that this is a watershed moment, that it's bigger than just the city of Houston. Police departments across the country, as we saw in the trial, there are police departments across the country who require officers to follow posted speed limits when they are not responding to an emergency," said the victim’s attorney, Paul Grinke.

Attorneys for the Payne family argued the city failed to properly train its officers in high-speed operations on busy streets, deeming the crash a preventable tragedy.

The Payne family’s legal team said the case highlights the importance of holding law enforcement accountable when actions behind the wheel cross the line from duty to danger. Attorneys for the family say this trial is not only about justice for the Payne's, but also about preventing future tragedies by ensuring public safety policies are established, enforced, and followed.

"Charles Payne’s life was stolen in an instant by conduct that no community should accept as routine," said Attorney Ben Crump. "When those sworn to protect the public act recklessly and take a life, justice demands accountability. This trial is about a father and grandfather whose life mattered and a family’s right to the truth."

2021 crash

The backstory:

The case stems from the death of Payne, who was killed when a Houston police officer who was driving nearly 70 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone without lights or sirens and not responding to any active emergency struck his vehicle.

Authorities said at the time that Payne was turning left toward Thornton Road when the patrol unit, traveling northbound, struck his vehicle.

The case drew attention after questions arose over the officer’s speed and whether the patrol car’s emergency lights or siren were activated at the time of the crash.

The officer involved suffered only minor injuries and was later placed on administrative duty pending the investigation.

Investigators with the HPD Vehicular Crimes Division, Internal Affairs, and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the incident, but no criminal charges were filed against the officer at the time.