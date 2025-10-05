Armed man fatally shot by northeast Houston officers, police say

The Brief Houston Police were called to Hartwick Road after reports of a person firing an AK-47 in the backyard. Officials say two officers shot the suspect after he allegedly went against verbal commands. The incident is under investigation, and bodycam footage will be released.



A man is dead after being shot by officers in northeast Houston on Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Houston: Officer-involved shooting on Hartwick Road

What we know:

Houston Police say just before 8 a.m., officers were called to the 5800 block of Hartwick Road for a report of shots fired.

The report showed a person was accused of shooting an AK-47 in the backyard of the residence.

Three HPD officers went to the scene. The suspect was allegedly seen in the residence driveway near the street.

According to HPD Chief Bashir, the officers gave the man verbal commands to drop the gun and show his hands, but the man went against the commands.

Two of the three officers ended up shooting at the suspect, and he was struck. Police provided first aid, but the suspect was later pronounced dead.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

One of the officers who shot at the suspect has served with HPD for five years, and the other has served for three years.

Officials say an AR-15 was recovered at the scene.

Witnesses have been detained and will provide statements to police.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time. HPD Chief Bashir says the suspect was a 29-year-old Hispanic man who lived at the residence.

It's not clear if the suspect shot at officers or anyone else. Chief Bashir says that will be a part of the investigation.

Police are looking into whether any injuries or damages happened nearby due to the incident.

Investigations underway

What's next:

Houston Police and the Harris County District Attorney's Office will open separate investigations into this incident.

Bodycam videos are expected to be released in the next 30 days.