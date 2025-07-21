Mayor Whitmire teaming up with HPD, others to crack down on bad actors in Houston nightlife

The Brief From July 17 - 19, Houston Mayor John Whitmire, HPD, HFD, HHD, Public Works and others tag along to inspect nightclubs and bars in Houston. 13 inspections were held in the Heights area, most of Washington. City Council and a Washington Avenue business owner responded to city's efforts.



The City of Houston says they are cracking down on nightclubs and bars who are not following compliance and safety requirements.

The Crime Protection Team Club Unit visited multiple clubs and bars in the heights area and along Washington Avenue.

A few Heights area clubs and bars got a visit from Mayor Whitmire and the Club Unit over the weekend, each one of them was given more than just a fair warning.

By the numbers:

Bar/Club Stats

Inspections: 13

Citations: 115

Warnings: 12

Arrests: 2 Misdemeanor (Failure to Comply with Local Health or Sanitary Laws)

Bars/Clubs Closed: 5

DWI Enforcement Stats

Traffic Stops: 104

Citations: 91

Warnings: 43

DWI Arrests: 8

Other Arrests: 3

Bar/Club Inspection Details:

Zen Lounge – 5316 Washington Ave

HPD – Arrest x 2 for Failure to Comply with Local Health or Sanitary Laws

Health – Citations x 15

Closed by Health for unauthorized food service

Closed by Public Works for invalid Certificate of Occupancy

2 Cana – 5310 Washington Ave

No violations noted

3. Bar 5306 – 5306 Washington Ave Ste C

Closed by Public Works for invalid Certificate of Occupancy

4. Fuego’s – 817 Durham Dr

Health – Citations x 15

HPD – Warnings x 3

5. Tokyo Joe’s Shot Bar – 2001 Beall St

HFD – Citation x 1

HPD – Warnings x 3

Health – Warning x 1

Public Works – follow up investigation required into built out loft and large attached garage

6. BLVD Park – 1119 W 20th St

HPD – Citations x 12

Health – Warning x 1

HFD – Citation x 1

7. Say No Mas – 1217 W 20th St

HPD – Citations x 9

Health – Warning x 1

HFD – Citations x 3 and closed kitchen due to unpermitted gas

Public Works – follow up required into built on mobile chef unit attached to building

8. Austin’s Backyard – 1221 W 20th St

HPD – Warning x 3

Health – Citations x 9

9. XO – 5023 Washington Ave

HPD – Citations x 29

HFD – Citation x 1

Closed by Health for unauthorized food service

Closed by Public Works and HFD for invalid Certificate of Occupancy

10. Lincoln Bar – 5110 Washington Ave

HPD – Citations x 3

Health – Citation x 1

ARA – Citation x 1

Closed by HFD due to fire at location

11. Bar 5306 – 5306 Washington Ave Ste C

HPD – Citation x 3

12. Sidebar – 5317 Washington Ave

Health – Citation x 3

ARA – Citation x 3

13. Luxx – 5002 Washington Ave

HPD – Citations x 6

Closed by Health for unauthorized food service

What they're saying:

City Councilmember Abbie Kamin and Washington Avenue business owner speak out about the Mayor's efforts

"We are not anti-business in Houston. Business is the backbone of our city, but there are a few of these bad actors that are making a big problem for a lot of people and putting a strain specifically on law enforcement resources," said Councilmember Abbie Kamin. "Every time there is an inspection, the health department is involved, the fire department is involved."

"When we are talking about a club that has been shut down or a bar that has been shut down, there have been clear issues with safety and health that have been found," said Councilmember Kamin. "There are some clubs and bars that do have valid certificates of occupancy, but they may not be keeping up with safety measures, like sprinkler systems. When you hear about issues, we deal a lot with in District C is loud noise."

The owner of Prison Break Tattoos on Washington Avenue says she’s happy to see it, because her business relies on foot traffic, but she wants it to be safe.

"I mean there is quite a bit of activity here, especially during the midnight hours. People tend to get a little crazy and that part is appreciated, and again we want everyone to enjoy themselves out here and be safe," said Jen Finberg, "Some of the frustrations is when they see these businesses, and they park along the whole street, so people can't get in our place of business, and we can't conduct business, and it plugs up the whole - traffic and things like that so it interferes with our livelihood."