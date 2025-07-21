Mayor Whitmire teaming up with HPD, others to crack down on bad actors in Houston nightlife
HOUSTON - The City of Houston says they are cracking down on nightclubs and bars who are not following compliance and safety requirements.
The Crime Protection Team Club Unit visited multiple clubs and bars in the heights area and along Washington Avenue.
A few Heights area clubs and bars got a visit from Mayor Whitmire and the Club Unit over the weekend, each one of them was given more than just a fair warning.
By the numbers:
Bar/Club Stats
- Inspections: 13
- Citations: 115
- Warnings: 12
- Arrests: 2 Misdemeanor (Failure to Comply with Local Health or Sanitary Laws)
- Bars/Clubs Closed: 5
DWI Enforcement Stats
- Traffic Stops: 104
- Citations: 91
- Warnings: 43
- DWI Arrests: 8
- Other Arrests: 3
Bar/Club Inspection Details:
- Zen Lounge – 5316 Washington Ave
- HPD – Arrest x 2 for Failure to Comply with Local Health or Sanitary Laws
- Health – Citations x 15
- Closed by Health for unauthorized food service
- Closed by Public Works for invalid Certificate of Occupancy
2 Cana – 5310 Washington Ave
- No violations noted
3. Bar 5306 – 5306 Washington Ave Ste C
- Closed by Public Works for invalid Certificate of Occupancy
4. Fuego’s – 817 Durham Dr
- Health – Citations x 15
- HPD – Warnings x 3
5. Tokyo Joe’s Shot Bar – 2001 Beall St
- HFD – Citation x 1
- HPD – Warnings x 3
- Health – Warning x 1
- Public Works – follow up investigation required into built out loft and large attached garage
6. BLVD Park – 1119 W 20th St
- HPD – Citations x 12
- Health – Warning x 1
- HFD – Citation x 1
7. Say No Mas – 1217 W 20th St
- HPD – Citations x 9
- Health – Warning x 1
- HFD – Citations x 3 and closed kitchen due to unpermitted gas
- Public Works – follow up required into built on mobile chef unit attached to building
8. Austin’s Backyard – 1221 W 20th St
- HPD – Warning x 3
- Health – Citations x 9
9. XO – 5023 Washington Ave
- HPD – Citations x 29
- HFD – Citation x 1
- Closed by Health for unauthorized food service
- Closed by Public Works and HFD for invalid Certificate of Occupancy
10. Lincoln Bar – 5110 Washington Ave
- HPD – Citations x 3
- Health – Citation x 1
- ARA – Citation x 1
- Closed by HFD due to fire at location
11. Bar 5306 – 5306 Washington Ave Ste C
- HPD – Citation x 3
12. Sidebar – 5317 Washington Ave
- Health – Citation x 3
- ARA – Citation x 3
13. Luxx – 5002 Washington Ave
- HPD – Citations x 6
- Closed by Health for unauthorized food service
What they're saying:
City Councilmember Abbie Kamin and Washington Avenue business owner speak out about the Mayor's efforts
"We are not anti-business in Houston. Business is the backbone of our city, but there are a few of these bad actors that are making a big problem for a lot of people and putting a strain specifically on law enforcement resources," said Councilmember Abbie Kamin. "Every time there is an inspection, the health department is involved, the fire department is involved."
"When we are talking about a club that has been shut down or a bar that has been shut down, there have been clear issues with safety and health that have been found," said Councilmember Kamin. "There are some clubs and bars that do have valid certificates of occupancy, but they may not be keeping up with safety measures, like sprinkler systems. When you hear about issues, we deal a lot with in District C is loud noise."
The owner of Prison Break Tattoos on Washington Avenue says she’s happy to see it, because her business relies on foot traffic, but she wants it to be safe.
"I mean there is quite a bit of activity here, especially during the midnight hours. People tend to get a little crazy and that part is appreciated, and again we want everyone to enjoy themselves out here and be safe," said Jen Finberg, "Some of the frustrations is when they see these businesses, and they park along the whole street, so people can't get in our place of business, and we can't conduct business, and it plugs up the whole - traffic and things like that so it interferes with our livelihood."
