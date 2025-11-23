Suspect killed after stabbing officer in Downtown Houston

article

The Brief A police officer shot and killed a suspect in downtown Houston near Market Square Park on Friday evening. The incident began after the suspect reportedly stabbed the first officer, whose current medical condition is unknown. Authorities have not yet released the identities of the officer involved or the deceased suspect.



Houston police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead Friday evening in downtown Houston near Market Square Park.

Authorities said the incident began with a call for assistance after an officer was reportedly stabbed. A second officer at the scene then opened fire, killing the suspect.

The injured officer was taken to a nearby hospital, though their condition has not been released.

Police have not yet identified the officers or the suspect. The Houston Police Department said investigators remain at the scene collecting evidence.