Suspect killed after stabbing officer in Downtown Houston
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead Friday evening in downtown Houston near Market Square Park.
Authorities said the incident began with a call for assistance after an officer was reportedly stabbed. A second officer at the scene then opened fire, killing the suspect.
The injured officer was taken to a nearby hospital, though their condition has not been released.
Police have not yet identified the officers or the suspect. The Houston Police Department said investigators remain at the scene collecting evidence.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by Houston police.