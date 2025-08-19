2 hospitalized after ejection crash with Houston Metro police unit

article

One woman was ejected from a car and a minor was injured after a crash with a Houston Metro Police Department vehicle Tuesday evening.

Houston Metro PD crash

What we know:

The crash happened while a Houston Metro Police Department unit was on the way to assist with traffic control in an unrelated incident, officials confirmed.

The crash happened in the 3400 block of Navigation Boulevard at York Street.

Initial information appears to show that the Metro unit was operating with lights and sirens when it it a citizen vehicle that was heading westbound on York.

The driver, a woman, was ejected from the car and taken to a hospital with possible life-threatening injuries, officials say. A minor passenger was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing.

What we don't know:

Neither victim's identity has been released.