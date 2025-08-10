Robbery suspect killed in Houston officer-involved shooting

The Brief Houston police are responding to the scene of an officer-involved shooting . The incident took place in the 8000 block of Aspen Meadow Drive, where a suspect exited their vehicle with a weapon. No officers were injured, and the suspect's condition is not yet known.



A robbery suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Houston.

What we know:

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 8800 block of Aspen Drive, where a pursuit came to an end following a robbery near Bellaire and Kirkwood.

After the chace ended, the suspect was given clear orders, HPD says, but ultimately ignored those commands, left his vehicle, and caused officers to feel threatened with a weapon.

The suspect was shot while outside his vehicle, and lifesaving measures were attempted until backup arrived. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect is believed to be in his mid-30s, but no further identifying information was given.

No officers were injured, HPD says.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect is not known at the time of publishing.

What's next:

Houston PD says they will release more information once responders are at the scene. FOX 26 will update this article once more details are announced.