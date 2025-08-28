Fired Houston Police Department Sergeant arrested while out on bond for family violence

The Brief A former HPD Sergeant is accused of attacking a woman while out on bond. Houston police confirm the Sergeant has been relieved of duty. Michael Saldivar is now out on his second bond.



A Houston Police Department sergeant, who is now relieved from duty, was arrested while out on bond accused of attacking the same victim in the case that sent him to jail earlier this year.

The original arrest

What we know:

Michael Saldivar was arrested in April and charged with aggravated assault of a family member. Court records say he threatened a woman with a gun, saying he would kill her and himself.

Michael Saldivar

Saldivar bonded out shortly after his arrest and, as a bond condition, records show he was not allowed to consume alcohol, have any contact with the victim or return to her address.

The second arrest

On August 6, records show Saldivar violated those conditions, saying he went to the victim's home while drunk, threw things and pushed her.

Saldivar posted his second bond on August 7 and is due back in court next month.

What they're saying:

Houston police confirm that Saldivar was a sergeant posted in the property room.

FOX 26 reached out to Saldivar's defense attorney, but we have yet to receive comment.