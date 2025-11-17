University of Houston's Pi Kappa Phi chapter shut down after alleged hazing

article

The Brief The University of Houston Pi Kappa Phi fraternity chapter has been shut down following an investigation into hazing allegations. Alleged hazing involved physical abuse, forced consumption, and public humiliation, leading to one non-UH student being hospitalized on Nov. 3. The university will pursue disciplinary action against any responsible students, which could include expulsion and potential criminal charges.



The University of Houston says the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity chapter on campus has been shut down following an investigation into hazing.

National chapter takes action

Local perspective:

According to the university, the national headquarters of Pi Kappa Phi closed the Beta Nu chapter after finding violations of its risk-management policy and standards of conduct.

Chapter members voted on Nov. 14 to surrender their charter.

The alleged hazing incidents involved physical abuse, forced consumption, and public humiliation.

Alleged physical abuse and hospitalization

What we know:

A non-UH student was hospitalized on Nov. 3 after one of the reported events but has since been released.

The fraternity’s national organization placed the chapter on interim suspension on Nov. 6 and notified the university the same day. The university then launched its own investigation, working with the University of Houston Police Department.

What they're saying:

In a statement, the university called the events "deeply disturbing" and said hazing violates its community standards.

"We commend Pi Kappa Phi’s national headquarters for promptly investigating the allegations, placing the chapter on interim suspension, notifying the University and taking decisive action," the statement said.

Expulsion and possible criminal charges

What's next:

University of Houston said anyone found responsible will face disciplinary measures, up to expulsion and possible criminal charges.

The school is also providing counseling, housing, and academic support for affected students and emphasized its zero-tolerance policy toward hazing and urged students to report misconduct through its incident-reporting portal.