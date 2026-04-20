The Brief Kevin Faux was arrested in Louisiana on Monday for the death of Ashanti Allen in Houston. Court documents reveal the pregnant woman was found dead with a cord wrapped around her neck. Charging documents also detail the evidence that led police to arrest Faux.



The Houston man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend allegedly showed someone her body on a Facetime video call and said he had killed someone, court documents state.

Charging documents reveal heartbreaking new details about the death of 23-year-old Ashanti Allen and the evidence that led police to charge 24-year-old Kevin Faux with capital murder.

Ashanti Allen killed

Ashanti Allen

The backstory:

Allen was eight months pregnant with Faux’s child when she disappeared on April 10. Her body was found six days later near Chimney Rock Park in southwest Houston.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 26 on Monday, she was found with a cord wrapped around her neck at least twice and tied in a knot.

Faux was named as a suspect on Friday, and he was arrested in Louisiana on Monday.

Last time Allen was seen

At 2:22 a.m. on April 10, records reportedly showed someone using Allen’s resident app to open a door at her apartment complex on S. Main Street.

Minutes later, Allen was seen on video walking into the parking garage with Faux, and her vehicle was recorded leaving the garage at 2:25 a.m. driven by someone matching Faux's description, court documents state.

Kevin Faux is charged with murder in the death of Ashanti Allen. (Photo: Houston Police Department)

The Facetime call

At 3:17 a.m. on April 10, Faux allegedly initiated a FaceTime video call with someone. According to the documents, Faux was outside in a wooded area, sweating, and told the witness he "killed a mother*****." He allegedly then showed the witness a body on the ground and then set the phone down as he attempted to drag the body.

After the witness hung up, Faux allegedly sent the witness text messages stating he "had to fight for my f***ing life" and "Imma felon then I killed a mf."

Note: The witness came forward to police on April 14.

Suspicious text message

At 3:50 a.m. April 10, Allen’s mother received a text message from Allen’s phone saying, "I’m leaving I’m not coming back." She felt it was out of character for Allen, so she went to her apartment and saw her car gone from its usual spot.

According to court documents, Allen’s mom also found Allen’s purse inside the apartment, but it appeared to have been emptied out. Her wallet with her ID and credit card were reportedly missing.

Brother tracks phone

On the evening of April 10, Allen’s brother reportedly tracked her phone to Faux’s mother’s house. According to court documents, Faux’s mother called Faux, and he said that he had not seen Allen in about a week and didn’t have an explanation for why her phone pinged at the house.

Later that night, at 10:38 p.m., Houston police officers reportedly recovered Allen's vehicle parked next to Faux's mother's house.

Faux speaks with police

Also, on the evening of April 10, police say they spoke with Faux, who gave conflicting stories.

He also reportedly confirmed that he was the father of Allen’s unborn child.

Faux travels to Louisiana

On April 14, a woman from Jefferson Parish called law enforcement and said Faux had just been at her house.

She said that she had been speaking with him online for a while, but they hadn’t met in person. On April 10, he allegedly reached out to her and said he had bought a bus ticket to come visit her.

According to court documents, when he arrived at 5 a.m. on April 12, he reportedly told her that he was involved in a Houston missing persons case pertaining to his "baby mama" and asked her not to look it up.

She reportedly did so anyway and asked him about it. She told police that he denied involvement and said she hadn’t seen him since March. She also allegedly noticed Faux using Allen’s debit card.

Allen’s phone, remains found

On April 15, a city employee found Allen’s phone at Edgewood Park. Police traced GPS coordinates found in the phone.

On April 16, Allen’s body was found near Chimney Rock Park.

Police say they also found nearby surveillance video from 3:21 a.m. April 10 that showed someone matching Faux’s clothing description dragging what appeared to be Allen’s body to the location where it was found.

Faux captured in Louisiana

On Monday, the U.S. Marshals Services arrested Faux in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana.

What's next:

Faux will be extradited to Harris County.