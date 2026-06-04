Harris County crime: Stolen 18-wheeler from Indiana involved in traffic crash on Will Clayton Parkway

The Brief Harris County authorities have recovered a stolen 18-wheeler that was involved in a minor traffic crash on Thursday. According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, deputies were called out to the intersection of Will Clayton Parkway and White Mountain Drive. Officials said the stolen 18-wheeler was reported stolen out of Indiana.



Harris County authorities have recovered a stolen 18-wheeler that was involved in a minor traffic crash on Thursday.

What we know:

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, deputies were called out to the intersection of Will Clayton Parkway and White Mountain Drive.

Photo from the scene (Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

Officials said the stolen 18-wheeler was reported stolen out of Indiana.

Authorities said the stolen vehicle was successfully recovered and deputies are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the theft.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any information on a possible suspect involved in the incident.

The investigation continues.