The Brief Houston police say Kevin Faux has been charged with capital murder in the death of Ashanti Allen. Ashanti Allen was found dead Thursday after going missing six days before. She was eight months pregnant at the time of her disappearance.



Houston police are searching for the suspect accused of killing the mother of his unborn child.

On Friday, Houston police said the charge against Kevin Faux, 24, was upgraded to capital murder in the death of 23-year-old Ashanti Allen.

Missing woman found dead

The backstory:

Allen was found dead on Thursday after being reported missing six days before.

She had last been seen on Friday leaving her home near McNee Road and Main Street.

She was eight months pregnant and experiencing a high-risk pregnancy at the time of her disappearance, police say.

On Thursday morning, Houston police and Texas Equusearch discovered Allen's body near Chimney Rock Park in southwest Houston.

What we don't know:

Her cause of death is not known at this time.

Father of unborn child charged

Houston police later identified Faux – the father of Allen's unborn child – as the suspect in her death.

Police say Faux was initially charged with murder, but his charge was later upgraded to capital murder.

He is currently not in custody.

What you can do:

If you have any information on where Faux is, contact Houston Police Department Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Faux's criminal history

Kevin Faux (Source: Houston Police Department)

Dig deeper:

Court records reveal Faux's history dating back to 2019, when he was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

His most recent charge was in 2025, when he was charged with assault on a family member.

Ashanti remembered

What they're saying:

Allen's loved ones described her as introverted and extremely sweet.

Her father says she was expecting his first grandson.

"I can't even tell you how I feel. My body is just completely numb," he said. "I don't think I even processed the fact that my daughter is gone. But I know it's going to hit me. It's going to hit me hard. Because I love my baby girl. She's my only girl, my baby girl. And then she had my only baby grandson. So right now I can't even, I can't put it in words how I feel."