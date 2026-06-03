The Brief If you plan to drive to Houston Stadium for a World Cup match, you'll have to find a place to park. Parking prices depend on the match. Parking must be purchased ahead of time and cannot be purchased onsite.



So you have your travel plans, hotel, and tickets. Now where are you going to park your car when you head to Houston Stadium?

We have the answers for you.

Where to find parking in Houston for FIFA World Cup 2026

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature numerous matches across the United States, including seven games in Houston at Houston Stadium.

But before you can get into the game, you'll need a place to park. Here's what you need to know.

An official FIFA World Cup 2026 Parking website is live at https://www.justpark.com/us/event-parking/fifa-world-cup-2026/houston-stadium/.

According to the site, you can reserve official parking for FIFA World Cup 2026 in Houston. All parking must be pre-purchased in advance. There will be no onsite payments available.

According to the site, only match ticket holders are eligible to purchase parking passes, and you must use the same email address that was used to purchase your match tickets.

Parking passes may be canceled if the email address used to buy parking does not match your ticket purchase email. Only one parking pass per customer per match is permitted.

Accessible parking is available for pre-purchase as well. A parking pass and a valid DMV-issued license plate and/or placard for persons with a disability will be required to enter the lot.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Houston Parking Lot Costs

Each match, depending on which game you will attend at Houston Stadium, will have a different price.

Here's the breakdown:

Match 10 - June 14, 2026 - Germany v. Curacao at 12 p.m. - Group E - Costs are $125 for general parking as well as Blue Lot ADA Parking. Parking for oversized vehicles is $500.

Match 23 - June 17, 2026 - Portugal v. Congo DR at 12 p.m. - Group K - Costs are $125 for general parking as well as Blue Lot ADA Parking. Parking for oversized vehicles is $500.

Match 35 - June 20, 2026 - Netherlands v. Sweden at 12 p.m. - Group F - Costs are $125 for general parking as well as Blue Lot ADA Parking. Parking for oversized vehicles is $500.

Match 47 - June 23, 2026 - Portugal v. Uzbekistan at 12 p.m. - Group K - Costs are $125 for general parking as well as Blue Lot ADA Parking. Parking for oversized vehicles is $500.

Match 65 - June 26, 2026 - Cabo Verde v. Saudi Arabia at 7 p.m. - Group H - Costs are $98.99 for general parking as well as Blue Lot ADA Parking. Parking for oversized vehicles is $396.

Match 76 - June 29, 2026 - Group C Winners v Group F Runners-up at 12 p.m. - Costs are $150 for general parking as well as Blue Lot ADA Parking. Parking for oversized vehicles is $600.

Match 90 - July 4, 2026 - Match 73 Winner v Match 75 Winner at 12 p.m. - Costs are $175 for general parking as well as Blue Lot ADA Parking. Parking for oversized vehicles is $700.

You can visit the following link to purchase your parking: https://www.justpark.com/us/event-parking/fifa-world-cup-2026/houston-stadium/

FIFA World Cup 2026: Houston Parking Lot Hours

The parking lots for the matches being held at Houston Stadium will open four hours prior to kick-off.

All lots will close two hours after the final whistle.

There will be no overnight parking allowed. Any vehicles left after closing may be towed.

Exact timings and your allocated lot will be confirmed via email closer to the match.

How to enter the parking lot

According to the parking website, here are the steps:

Have your parking pass ready before arriving to avoid delays.

If the gate arm is open, you do not need to scan your pass.

Show your digital pass on your phone (Apple Wallet, Google Wallet, or email), if prompted by venue staff.

Printed passes are accepted, but digital passes are preferred for faster entry.

Some lots may use handheld scanners instead of gate arms. Just show your pass to the venue staff.

How do I exit after the game?

According to the parking website, here are the steps you should follow:

Most lots: Exit gate arms will be open, and no scanning is needed.

Some lots: Use a handheld scanner if directed by staff.

If no gate arm is present, a venue staff member will assist you.