$5K reward offered for information on deadly 2020 Houston shooting

The Brief Joshua Robles was shot and killed in December 2020. Someone shot Robles while he was driving near Houston's East Loop. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to a suspect's arrest.



After five years with no answers, Crime Stoppers is turning to the public with a cash reward for any information about a deadly east Houston shooting.

Who killed Joshua Robles?

The backstory:

Joshua Robles was shot and killed on December 17, 2020.

Authorities say he was driving a gray Nissan Sentra near North Carolina Street, close to the East Loop and Clinton Drive, when shots were fired into his vehicle.

Robles was able to drive himself to a parking lot on Clinton before first responders were called. However, he was pronounced deceased on the way to the hospital.

Crime Stoppers has no information available about a suspect or motive for the shooting.

Joshua Robles, 2020 shooting victim (Photo courtesy of Crime Stoppers)

Cash reward

What you can do:

Crime Stoppers included the following in their press release about Robles' shooting death:

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.