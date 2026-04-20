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The Brief Kevin Faux, 24, was captured in Louisiana after a manhunt. Faux was wanted for capital murder in the death of Ashanti Allen in Houston. Allen was eight-months pregnant with Faux's child.



The Houston man accused of killing the mother of his unborn child has been arrested in Louisiana after a manhunt.

The U.S. Marshals Service confirms the arrest of Kevin Faux, 24, in New Orleans.

He is charged with capital murder in the death of 23-year-old Ashanti Allen.

Missing woman found dead

The backstory:

Allen was found dead on Thursday after being reported missing six days before.

She had last been seen on April 10 leaving her home near McNee Road and Main Street.

She was eight months pregnant and experiencing a high-risk pregnancy at the time of her disappearance, police say.

On Thursday morning, Houston police and Texas Equusearch discovered Allen's body near Chimney Rock Park in southwest Houston.

Houston police later identified Faux – the father of Allen's unborn child – as the suspect in her death.

What we don't know:

Her cause of death is not known at this time.