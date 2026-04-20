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Houston suspect Kevin Faux arrested in Louisiana for capital murder of pregnant Ashanti Allen: sources

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Updated  April 20, 2026 10:53am CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston
article

Kevin Faux (Source: Houston Police Department)

The Brief

    • Kevin Faux, 24, was captured in Louisiana after a manhunt.
    • Faux was wanted for capital murder in the death of Ashanti Allen in Houston.
    • Allen was eight-months pregnant with Faux's child.

HOUSTON - The Houston man accused of killing the mother of his unborn child has been arrested in Louisiana after a manhunt.

The U.S. Marshals Service confirms the arrest of Kevin Faux, 24, in New Orleans.

He is charged with capital murder in the death of 23-year-old Ashanti Allen.

Missing woman found dead

Missing pregnant Houston woman found dead near park

Missing pregnant Houston woman found dead near park

The family of Ashanti Allen confirmed that the 23-year-old mom-to-be was found dead on Thursday. FOX 26's Leslie DelasBour has the latest details.

The backstory:

Allen was found dead on Thursday after being reported missing six days before.

She had last been seen on April 10 leaving her home near McNee Road and Main Street. 

She was eight months pregnant and experiencing a high-risk pregnancy at the time of her disappearance, police say.

On Thursday morning, Houston police and Texas Equusearch discovered Allen's body near Chimney Rock Park in southwest Houston.

Houston police later identified Faux – the father of Allen's unborn child – as the suspect in her death.

What we don't know:

Her cause of death is not known at this time.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service.

HoustonCrime and Public Safety