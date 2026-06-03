Katy-area house fire possibly sparked by lightning

The Brief A Katy-area home is believed to be one of many buildings that were hit by lightning on Tuesday in Fort Bend County. Fire crews had to evacuate the home as conditions worsened. At least three firefighters suffered minor injuries.



A Katy-area home is believed to be one of many buildings that were hit by lightning as severe storms moved through part of Fort Bend County on Tuesday.

Katy home possibly struck by lightning

What they're saying:

The Willowfork Fire Department says they received multiple reports on Tuesday about lightning strikes impacting homes and businesses as storms moved through the Cinco Ranch area.

At about 5:30 p.m., the department then got a report about a house fire just outside of Cinco Ranch on Mayfield Ridge Lane. Units from Willowfork and other nearby departments were already working storm-related incidents in the area, so they responded to that fire.

(Photo credit: Willowfork Fire Department/Fort Bend County ESD 2)

Crews were at the two-story home minutes after the 911 call and saw flames rising through the roof. The crews tried to contain the fire from inside the home, but worsening conditions forced them to evacuate and try another method.

Crews also had to cool off the neighboring homes because of the heat coming from the initial fire.

Willowfork FD says three firefighters suffered minor injuries at the scene. Two firefighters were sent to a hospital for treatment and have since been released.

What we don't know:

Officials did not describe the extent of the fire damage.