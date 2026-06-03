Lake Jackson: Surveillance video captures deadly shooting involving 18-year-old, Brazoria County deputy

The Brief New surveillance video captured the moments leading up to the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old that occurred earlier this week in Lake Jackson. The surveillance video captures the vehicle involved as well as the sound of a single gunshot being heard. The video also captured numerous police vehicles as well as one other person pulling up to the scene after the shooting occurred.



New surveillance video captured the moments leading up to the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old that occurred earlier this week in Lake Jackson.

Lake Jackson teen shot, killed: Surveillance video sheds new light into incident

The backstory:

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident began just after midnight on Monday when a deputy tried to pull over John Mendoza Jr. near FM 2004. Two other teens were reportedly in the car.

Authorities say Mendoza kept driving and eventually stopped inside his garage at a home on Indian Warrior Trail. Following an encounter, the deputy fired his gun, shooting Mendoza. He later died at the hospital.

FOX 26 obtained dispatch audio from the night of the incident, which includes the words "accidental discharge."

THE VIDEO

The surveillance video captures the vehicle involved as well as the sound of a single gunshot being heard.

The video also captured numerous police vehicles as well as one other person pulling up to the scene after the shooting occurred.

**WARNING: The video below may be graphic in nature for some audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.**

Family and advocates demand answers

What they're saying:

Mendoza's family spoke outside their home on Tuesday, seeking accountability and demanding a fair and thorough investigation. Mendoza was an incoming sophomore at Texas State University and had received offers to play football.

"I see him lying there. I'm checking pulses and I'm grabbing his hands," his father told FOX 26. "I'm kissing him, telling him I love him, trying to get him to respond. My son's body laid there lifeless for nothing. They took the best thing of me. He was a good kid."

The family says they have received little information from investigators despite being asked for information themselves.

"There’s been no information, they seem to want tons of information from me, and I’ve gotten nothing," his father said.

Local advocacy groups are stepping in to support the family through the process.

"We’re here to ensure that the family gets the answers, that they get transparency, and this was not a case of racial profiling. That’s what we’re hoping for, and we’re going to stand and support the family," Dr. Sergio Lira, president of Greater Houston LULAC 4967 said.

Brazoria County sheriff gives response

The other side:

Brazoria County Sheriff Bo Stallman gave this statement:

I know there are many questions surrounding the recent officer-involved shooting that resulted in the tragic loss of a young man.

This is a serious matter, and I hear the concerns and emotions expressed throughout our community. I also understand why people are seeking answers. I assure you, we seek those same answers. Our limited public comments should not be interpreted as a lack of concern, urgency, or recognition of the seriousness of this incident.

From the outset, I requested an independent investigation of the shooting and the events that led up to it. This investigation is being conducted by the Texas Rangers and the Brazoria County Criminal District Attorney’s Office. One of my responsibilities as your Sheriff is to ensure that this investigation proceeds objectively and without interference. The Sheriff’s Office is committed to full cooperation with the investigation, no matter the results.

Because this investigation is ongoing, I am unable to comment on specific matters and facts related to the active investigation.

Please continue to keep the family, our community and all those affected by this tragedy in your prayers as our community grieves.

In a statement, the Brazoria County District Attorney's Office said:

"It is the policy of the District Attorney’s Office to request that the Texas Rangers investigate all officer-involved shootings concerning the law enforcement agencies within Brazoria County.

Accordingly, this matter is currently being investigated by the Texas Rangers with the assistance of this office. A thorough and comprehensive investigation is being conducted and this matter will be presented, in its entirety, to the grand jury for their review and action. It is anticipated that necessary investigative tasks, such as forensics and other testing, may take several months to complete. In accordance with the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure and other applicable law and rules, this office, the Texas Rangers, and the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office will not publicly discuss any aspect of the ongoing investigation or proceedings at this time.

Our office extends its deepest sympathy, our thoughts and our prayers to all parties involved. We thank the community for its cooperation, understanding, and patience as we move through this process.

No further comment will be provided by this office while the matter is pending before the grand jury."

In a statement, the Texas Department of Public Safety said:

The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office has requested the assistance of the Texas Rangers, who will lead the investigation in conjunction with the Brazoria County District Attorney’s Office in the June 1, 2026, officer-involved shooting that occurred in the garage of a resident located in the 100 block of Indian Warrior Trail in Lake Jackson.

Anyone with information related to this incident, including witnesses or individuals who may have video footage or other evidence, is encouraged to contact the Texas Fusion Center.

Texas Fusion Center contact information: TXFC@dps.texas.gov or (844) 643-2251.

What's next:

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to FOX 26 that the case remains active as they work through all the facts of what happened. Once the Texas Rangers complete the investigation, the case will be forwarded to the Brazoria County DA's Office.