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Trappers capture over 120 feral hogs destroying Katy neighborhoods

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Published  April 19, 2026 10:34pm CDT
Pets and Animals
FOX 26 Houston
Over 120 feral hogs destroying Katy neighborhoods

Over 120 feral hogs destroying Katy neighborhoods

Professional trappers are intervening in Katy neighborhoods to relocate a surge of destructive feral hogs that are damaging property and posing safety risks to residents.

The Brief

    • Feral hogs are causing extensive damage to lawns and gardens across Katy neighborhoods, including Cinco Ranch and Cross Creek.
    • Professional trappers have already captured over 120 hogs, citing the area’s farming history and the animals' rapid breeding as causes for the surge.
    • Experts warn the hogs pose safety and disease risks to humans and pets; captured animals are being relocated to a Texas farm.

HOUSTON - From Cinco Ranch to Cross Creek, feral hogs are "rooting" for their home team by tearing up lawns and turning backyard gardens into midnight buffets. For many families, their suburban dream is starting to look more like a construction zone.

The Cleanup Crew Moves In

Local perspective:

Just a mile away from Exploration Park, the battle lines have been drawn. Texas Hog Trappers reports they have already captured over 120 hogs in the area. For locals, this intervention has been years in the making.

"They've been destroying our neighborhoods and getting in through fences and just creating havoc everywhere throughout here," Katy Resident Patrick Abbott said. "So I'm glad they're getting taken care of."

Abbott, who recently spotted a group of eight wild hogs freshly captured in a cage, says the destruction is personal.

"One day, last year, they destroyed our whole lawn in one day, including some of our neighbors as well, too," Abbott said. "They're just very destructive (and) these pigs are bred to have piglets within about six months after being born, so they're quickly having 12 more piglets each time."

Hogs caught after invading Houston-area neighborhoods

Hogs caught after invading Houston-area neighborhoods

Homeowners in Katy and Fulshear are trying to take action against wild hogs that have been taking over their neighborhoods. FOX 26's Angie Rodriguez spoke to a homeowner and a state-level organization that specializes in hog trapping.

Why Katy?

Dig deeper:

Michael Cobb, a veteran with Texas Hog Trappers, has been "bringing home the bacon" across the state for more than 30 years. He says the hog problem in Katy is a mix of history and biology.

"Katy was a large farm area," Cobb said. "So, they're able to produce, hogs are able to be a domestic species at one point and two weeks later, they can become wild."

Beyond the property damage, Cobb warns that the animals pose a legitimate safety risk.

"Wild hogs are pretty dangerous," Cobb said. "They're smart, they evolve. (They) carry diseases and so they're really not good for pets or humans alike."

Residents face feral hog problem in Sugar Land neighborhoods

Residents face feral hog problem in Sugar Land neighborhoods

As the city continues to grow, the sight of feral hogs caught on camera is getting more common. FOX 26's Chelsea Edwards shows us how residents in Sugar Land are experiencing their own trouble with hogs.

What's Next:

Once captured, the animals are transported to a Texas farm to live out the rest of their lives away from suburban flowerbeds.

The Source: Texas Hog Trappers and Katy Residents.

Pets and AnimalsTexasCinco RanchHarris CountyKaty