Houston City Council tackles budget challenges, new admin fee ahead of June 10 vote

The Brief Municipal and police unions, alongside local business coalitions, backed the administration's budget and fee structures, praising the plan for protecting city services and preventing employee layoffs. City Controller Chris Hollins fiercely criticized the plan to drain $1 billion from dedicated water infrastructure funds to cover waste services, labeling the proposed garbage fee a regressive tax and pointing to survey data that shows a deep public "trust problem" at City Hall. Some Councilmembers highlighted the city's long history of financial challenges, noting that while tapping into the utility fund is an imperfect, short-term fix, it remains a necessary compromise to keep the city operating over the next few years.



Houston Mayor John Whitmire’s proposed budget faced a wave of mixed reactions from city officials, labor unions, and frustrated residents during a City Council meeting on Wednesday, where a new admin fee for garbage pickup and the diversion of public utility funds took center stage.

The public comment session underscored deep divisions over how the nation’s fourth-largest city should balance its books, pitting municipal and police unions against the city's financial watchdog and residents living on fixed incomes.

"I think it's so important that we give everyone an opportunity to be heard from," Mayor Whitmire said during the session. "Certainly, yesterday's comments were beneficial."

Labor, Business Back the Plan

What they're saying:

While previous administrations have balanced Houston’s budget through job cuts, labor leaders praised the current proposal for protecting the city's workforce.

Hany Khalil, representing the Texas AFL-CIO, expressed gratitude that the plan avoids the "layoffs and deep cuts to benefits" seen in the past. "It prioritizes maintaining reliable, public services, without treating city employees that keep the city moving as expendable," Khalil said.

Damien Allen, Vice President of HOPE Local 123, the municipal workers' union, also threw his support behind the budget, noting that it "takes positive steps to secure city revenue" and right-sizes a historically underfunded city department.

Addressing lingering anxieties among sanitation workers, Councilmember Martha Castex-Tatum noted that solid waste employees have expressed concern over their wages. She emphasized that upcoming labor negotiations are approaching and stated the administration remains highly supportive of those workers.

Even the business community aligned with the administration's fee structures, with spokespersons from both the Houston Region Business Coalition and the Greater Houston Builders Association voicing their support for the waste fees.

The $5 Admin Fee Debate

The proposed admin fee, a major sticking point in the budget talks, drew unexpected defense from Ray Hunt of the Houston Police Officers’ Union.

While acknowledging nobody likes every aspect of the proposal, Hunt called it a "fair budget" and shared a personal anecdote about his daughter, a mother of six living paycheck-to-paycheck in Councilmember Amy Peck’s district.

"She says, 'I don’t mind paying that, I just want my garbage picked up,'" Hunt told the council. "She said, 'Is this going to improve things? Then great.'"

Councilmember Fred Flickinger also struck a pragmatic tone regarding the city's long-standing fiscal hurdles and the short-term compromises necessary to keep operations running.

"The budget is not perfect, no one is going to pretend like it solves all of our problems," Flickinger said. "It does tap into the utility fund, which will allow us to get by for the next couple of years. Houston has a long history of having financial challenges."

Controller Warns of 'Trust Problem'

The other side:

However, City Controller Chris Hollins presented a starkly different view of the city's financial roadmap. Following several public town halls, Hollins revealed alarming metrics regarding public perception of city spending.

Hollins has fiercely criticized the structural integrity of the budget, warning that it relies on unrealistic revenue consumption and repeats past financial blunders. He took specific aim at the administration's plan to drain the city's dedicated water fund to cover waste services, calling the maneuver "robbing Peter to pay Paul."

"Fire is not water. Police cars is not water. Trash is not water," Hollins warned during his presentation. He stated that draining the fund would leave a $1 billion hole for critical water infrastructure repairs, ultimately forcing the city to hike rates on everyday Houstonians. "Houstonians will pay more than they’re being promised," Hollins said, labeling the garbage fee a "regressive tax."

Hollins emphasized that town hall survey data pointed to systemic issues deeper than simple messaging. According his data, 76 percent of surveyed participants stated they were not confident City Hall is using their tax dollars wisely, while more than half admitted they knew little to nothing about how the budget works.

"That is not a minor communication problem," Hollins warned. "That is a trust problem."

Residents Air Frustrations

Local residents echoed the Controller's warnings, expressing anger over rising utility costs and what they described as misplaced priorities.

"I need y'all to make it make sense," Houston resident Astra Nasar told council members. "This budget fails to address very important issues that Houstonians face everyday. This budget fails to address police overspending with money going out the back door with no plans to close it."

For others, the financial strain is already hitting home. Houston resident Carolyn Rivera brought her own utility bills to illustrate the real-world impact of rising city costs on residents with limited means.

"It causes hardship on people like me who live on a fixed income," Rivera said. "April 2021, my water bill was $20. This past month, it’s $62.82. Tripled. May seem little to you, but it’s a lot to me."

The City Council is expected to continue budget deliberations. A final City Council vote on the budget proposal is scheduled for June 10.