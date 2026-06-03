Houston weather: Scattered rain chances Wednesday, highs near 90

The Brief More Steamy Weather & Storms On The Way Rainy Weather Sticks Around Through The Weekend Tropics Remain Quiet



There will be a chance of some scattered thunderstorms moving into the Houston-area on Wednesday.

Steamy weather & storms settle in

Expect a hot and humid week across the Houston area with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Please take it easy in the heat and drink plenty of water.

Tropical moisture with the front dropping in from the north produced scattered strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening. Isolated street flooding is possible as most of southeast Texas is under a 1 out of 4 risk for flooding.

A wetter pattern develops

Storm chances are on the increase the next few days and big rain chances last through at least Saturday. Scattered showers and storms become more common through the week, and some could be heavy at times. Keep the rain gear close by as many areas will pick up an additional 1-3" of rain by the end of the week.

New hurricane season in the Atlantic Basin

There are no immediate tropical concerns for Houston, but tropical moisture could lead to local downpours later this week. Visit Fox26Houston.com/tropics for more information and to check out our daily tropical updates.