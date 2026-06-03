East Houston club raid: Search warrant reveals new details following weekend raid

The Brief Search warrants are revealing new information that led to a raid that took place at an East Houston club over the weekend. According to officials, officers raided "La Toxica," located at 12910 East Freeway, around 1 a.m. Saturday morning. Upon further investigation, which took over a month and included the use of detectives with the Houston Police Department Vice Division, it was determined the business was serving drinks at an unlicensed club, selling beer without a license, operating an SOB (Sexually Oriented Business), and operating an unpermitted BYOB establishment.



Search warrants are revealing new information that led to a raid that took place at an East Houston club over the weekend.

"La Toxica" club raided in East Houston

What we know:

According to officials, officers raided "La Toxica," located at 12910 East Freeway, around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

The search warrant stated an investigator from the Harris County District Attorney's Office received an envelope that was addressed to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Within the envelope was a hand-written note and social media flyer. The hand-written note read: "Selling Liquor without a permit," "Drug dealing", and "underage dancers."

Upon further investigation, which took over a month and included the use of detectives with the Houston Police Department Vice Division, it was determined the business was serving drinks at an unlicensed club, selling beer without a license, operating an SOB (Sexually Oriented Business), and operating an unpermitted BYOB establishment.

In all, 15 people were arrested and charged in connection with the raid.