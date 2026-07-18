Unidentified woman found dead outside vacant trailer in Harris County

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The Brief Harris County sheriff's deputies are investigating after a woman's body was discovered outside a vacant trailer on Blue Bell Road early Saturday morning. Paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene, and investigators currently report no immediate signs of foul play. The woman has not yet been identified, and her official cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.



Sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of an unidentified woman who was found unresponsive outside an unoccupied trailer early Saturday morning.

Woman found dead

What we know:

Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies and emergency medical personnel responded to the 1100 block of Blue Bell Road at 3:11 a.m. following a report of an unresponsive female.

Paramedics treated the woman at the scene, but she was pronounced deceased at 3:51 a.m., according to authorities.

Investigators said the woman was discovered outside a trailer on the property that was determined to be vacant.

A witness told investigators he had left the immediate area for about 20 minutes and did not see the woman before he departed. When he returned, he found her lying outside the trailer and called for help.

Authorities have not yet been able to identify the woman. Investigators do not know if she lived at the property, and witnesses interviewed at the scene did not recognize her.

Sheriff's officials said they have not found any evidence indicating foul play at this stage of the investigation. The cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.